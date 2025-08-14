Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra's lawyer BREAKS SILENCE on Rs 60 crore defrauding case, reveals SHOCKING details: 'Company went into financial distress and..'

A Mumbai-based businessman alleged that Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra defrauded him of Rs 60 crore. Now, their lawyer issued an official statement, revealing shocking details of the transaction.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's lawyer, advocate Prashant Patil, issued an official statement about the allegations of a Mumbai-based businessman, stating he was defrauded by the couple of Rs 60 crores. On Thursday, the official spokesperson of Shetty shared Patil's statement, stating that their clients 'deny all the allegations,' which are meant to malign them.

In the statement, Patil stated that Raj and Shilpa deny all the allegations made by the Mumbai-based businessman. "My clients have been informed by a certain segment of electronic and print media that there is an alleged case registered against my clients at the Economic Offence Wing. At the outset, my clients deny all the allegations against my clients, which are purely civil in nature and have been adjudicated by the NCLT Mumbai on 04/10/2024."

The reality of the Rs 60 crore transaction is..

Patil revealed that the questionable amount of Rs 60 crore is an old transaction, wherein the company went into financial distress and eventually got entangled in a long legal battle at the NCLT. "There is no criminality involved, and our auditors have submitted all the necessary supporting documents from time to time, as requested by the EOW, including detailed cash flow statements," he asserted.



Prashant clarified that the investment agreement is purely in the nature of an equity investment. "The company has already received a liquidation order, which has also been placed before the police department. The concerned Charter accounts have visited the police station for the last one year more than 15 times, with all the evidence supporting the claims of my clients," he said.

Shilpa and Raj will take legal action

At last, Patil made it clear that his clients will take legal action against the businessman, "This is nothing but a baseless and malicious case aimed at maligning our clients, and appropriate action is being initiated from our side against the perpetrators," Patil concluded.