Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra request Bombay High Court to suspend Look Out Circular issued against them so that they can...

A criminal complaint was lodged against the couple by businessman Deepak Kothari alleging that between 2015 and 2023, they convinced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their now defunct company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd but the amount was used for their own personal benefits.

PTI

Updated : Oct 02, 2025, 11:29 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shilpa Shetty and her businessman-husband Raj Kundra, accused in a Rs 60 crore fraud and cheating case, have moved the Bombay High Court seeking suspension of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against them so that they can travel abroad. Their plea came up for hearing on Wednesday before a bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad, which directed the authorities concerned to file their reply affidavits. 

A criminal complaint was lodged against the couple by businessman Deepak Kothari alleging that between 2015 and 2023, they convinced him to invest Rs 60 crore in their now defunct company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd but the amount was used for their own personal benefits. Kundra had appeared before the Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for questioning in the case, while Shetty was yet to be summoned by the probe agency. 

The LOC, which imposes overseas travel curbs, against the couple was issued at the instance of the EOW in connection with the probe. As per the petition of the couple, Shetty had resigned from the company in September 2016 itself. Kundra was a businessman who is required to travel abroad frequently, while Shetty, being an actor, has to go overseas to fulfil her professional commitments, it said. 

"The applicants have a fundamental right to carry on their business and/or profession and denying such opportunities (to travel abroad) would amount to violation of their fundamental rights," the petition argued. The petition has sought suspension of the LOC from October 2025 to January 2026 to allow them to undertake overseas trips. An LOC is an alert issued by immigration authorities to restrict the movement of an individual, preventing them from leaving country.

