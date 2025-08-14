Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in BIG TROUBLE, charged for defrauding businessman of Rs 60 crore

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, have been accused of cheating a Mumbai businessman, Deepak Kothari, of ₹60 crore. The case is linked to a loan-cum-investment deal for their now-shut company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

Kothari claims that between 2015 and 2023, he gave the couple ₹60.48 crore for expanding their online shopping business, but instead, they allegedly used the money for personal expenses. He says he met them in 2015 through an agent named Rajesh Arya, when both Shetty and Kundra were directors of Best Deal TV. At the time, Shetty owned over 87% of the company’s shares.

According to Kothari, Arya initially asked for a ₹75 crore loan at 12% annual interest for the company. To avoid high taxes, Arya suggested showing the money as an “investment” instead. After a meeting, the deal was finalised, and they promised to repay him on time.

In April 2015, Kothari transferred the first instalment of ₹31.95 crore. Later, in September, another agreement was made, and between July 2015 and March 2016, he sent an additional ₹28.54 crore. He also paid ₹3.19 lakh as stamp duty. In April 2016, Shetty allegedly gave him a personal guarantee, but just a few months later, in September, she resigned as the company’s director.

Soon after, Kothari learned of another insolvency case of ₹1.28 crore against the company, which he says he knew nothing about. Despite repeated requests, his money was never returned.

Kothari has accused Shetty and Kundra of running a deliberate scheme over eight years to take money for business purposes and spend it personally. The complaint was first filed at Juhu Police Station for cheating and forgery, but since the amount was over ₹10 crore, the case was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), which is now investigating.