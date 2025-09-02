Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

THIS Indian state launches strict 'no helmet, no fuel' policy to curb accidents, not Haryana, Punjab, Rajastha

Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to 'epitome of grace, glamour and timeless fashion' Zeenat Aman: 'Thank you for....'

Delhi NCR Rains: Are schools, offices shut in Gurugram, Noida, Delhi? Check here

'Punjabi bhaichara': Neeru Bajwa praises unity as people come together to support flood victims

Former US NSA John Bolton issues BIG statement on Indian PM Modi's meet with China's Xi, Russia's Putin, says, 'Trump has shredded...'

After Astronomer scandal, THIS popular company fires CEO for romantic relationship with employee

'I'm little shocked right now': Nora Fatehi reacts after achieving this MILESTONE on YouTube

Viral video of a 106-year-old woman stuns internet, seen shopping with her great-granddaughter, netizens call her..., WATCH

DNA TV Show: PM Modi, Putin, and Xi at SCO Summit in China's Tianjin

Salesforce layoffs: How many jobs has the US tech giant cut and why? Check key details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
THIS Indian state launches strict 'no helmet, no fuel' policy to curb accidents, not Haryana, Punjab, Rajastha

THIS Indian state launches strict 'no helmet, no fuel' policy to curb accidents,

Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to 'epitome of grace, glamour and timeless fashion' Zeenat Aman: 'Thank you for....'

Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to 'epitome of grace, glamour' Zeenat Aman

Delhi NCR Rains: Are schools, offices shut in Gurugram, Noida, Delhi? Check here

Delhi NCR Rains: Are schools, offices shut in Gurugram, Noida, Delhi?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to 'epitome of grace, glamour and timeless fashion' Zeenat Aman: 'Thank you for....'

Shilpa Shetty was seen posing in a yellow printed co-ord set with open hair, funky sunglasses, and a rudraksh mala around her neck, and another one in her hand.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Sep 02, 2025, 07:27 AM IST

Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to 'epitome of grace, glamour and timeless fashion' Zeenat Aman: 'Thank you for....'
Image credit: Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Shilpa Shetty decided to pay homage to veteran actress Zeenat Aman by recreating her iconic look from her film "Haré Rama Haré Krishna", also starring Dev Anand and Mumtaz.

She was seen posing in a yellow printed co-ord set with open hair, funky sunglasses, and a rudraksh mala around her neck, and another one in her hand. We could also see a small garland made from marigolds on her wrist. This iconic retro look was made popular by Aman after she donned it in her 1971 release, "Haré Rama Haré Krishna".

Sharing a string of photos of herself in the iconic look, Shilpa wrote on her official Insta handle: "Paying homage to the epitome of grace, glam and timeless fashion, Zeenat Aman ji @thezeenataman thank you for inspiring us with your style and words even today."

Made under the direction of Dev Anand, the movie dealt with the decadence of the Hippie culture. Aman was seen playing a westernized hippie in the movie, the idea of which is believed to have come to Dev Anand during his visit to Kathmandu.

Earlier today, Shilpa shelled out fitness motivation by dropping a video of herself indulging in some high-intensity exercises at the gym. The clip showed Shilpa doing bench steps and jumps.

She captioned the video: “Hop, drop, but never stop. Benefits:

• Boosts heart health & endurance

• Burns more calories with short choreographies

• Engages mind with focus & coordination

• Tones and conditions legs & hips

• Fun, effective & doable anywhere, even at home.

#MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”

Work-wise: Shilpa will soon grace the screen as Satyavati in the forthcoming Kannada action entertainer "KD: The Devil". Directed by Prem, the much-anticipated project will also see Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles, along with others.

Backed by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, "KD: The Devil" will be getting a theatrical release on September 4.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi gets Xi Jinping's preferred Hongqi car for commute during China visit, know all about it
In China, PM Modi gets Xi Jinping's preferred Hongqi car, know all about it
Weather Update: IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; heavy rainfall expected in several districts
IMD issues red alert for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; heavy rainfall expected...
Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor had 'self-doubt' after Bombay Velvet, Besharam, Jagga Jasoos flopped: 'He stopped...'
Anurag Kashyap says Ranbir Kapoor had 'self-doubt' after his 3 films flopped
Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board
Pakistan: Army helicopter crashes in Gilgit-Baltistan region, killing 5 on board
Hansal Mehta reveals how he convinced his producers to cast Rajkummar Rao in Shahid: 'An actor was born'
Hansal Mehta reveals how he convinced his producers to cast Rajkummar in Shahid
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE