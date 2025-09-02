Shilpa Shetty pays tribute to 'epitome of grace, glamour and timeless fashion' Zeenat Aman: 'Thank you for....'

THIS Indian state launches strict 'no helmet, no fuel' policy to curb accidents, not Haryana, Punjab, Rajastha
BOLLYWOOD
Shilpa Shetty was seen posing in a yellow printed co-ord set with open hair, funky sunglasses, and a rudraksh mala around her neck, and another one in her hand.
Shilpa Shetty decided to pay homage to veteran actress Zeenat Aman by recreating her iconic look from her film "Haré Rama Haré Krishna", also starring Dev Anand and Mumtaz.
She was seen posing in a yellow printed co-ord set with open hair, funky sunglasses, and a rudraksh mala around her neck, and another one in her hand. We could also see a small garland made from marigolds on her wrist. This iconic retro look was made popular by Aman after she donned it in her 1971 release, "Haré Rama Haré Krishna".
Sharing a string of photos of herself in the iconic look, Shilpa wrote on her official Insta handle: "Paying homage to the epitome of grace, glam and timeless fashion, Zeenat Aman ji @thezeenataman thank you for inspiring us with your style and words even today."
Made under the direction of Dev Anand, the movie dealt with the decadence of the Hippie culture. Aman was seen playing a westernized hippie in the movie, the idea of which is believed to have come to Dev Anand during his visit to Kathmandu.
Earlier today, Shilpa shelled out fitness motivation by dropping a video of herself indulging in some high-intensity exercises at the gym. The clip showed Shilpa doing bench steps and jumps.
She captioned the video: “Hop, drop, but never stop. Benefits:
• Boosts heart health & endurance
• Burns more calories with short choreographies
• Engages mind with focus & coordination
• Tones and conditions legs & hips
• Fun, effective & doable anywhere, even at home.
#MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia.”
Work-wise: Shilpa will soon grace the screen as Satyavati in the forthcoming Kannada action entertainer "KD: The Devil". Directed by Prem, the much-anticipated project will also see Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles, along with others.
Backed by Venkat K. Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, "KD: The Devil" will be getting a theatrical release on September 4.