Shilpa Shetty opens up on miscarriages, trying for adoption before opting for surrogacy

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed a baby girl named Samisha via surrogacy earlier this year. The couple has a son named Viaan and has been trying for a second child from a very long time. The actor had shared a few glimpses of the baby on her Instagram page and also opened up about opting for surrogacy. Now during an interaction with Pinkvilla, Shilpa revealed that she suffered miscarriages too before deciding on surrogacy.

The actor stated, "After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an autoimmune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue."

Shilpa also opened up about adoption plans by sharing, "I didn’t want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I’m also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but that didn’t pan out well. At a time when I wanted to adopt, I had put in my name and everything was underway. But then, the Christian missionary shut down because they had a tiff with Kara. I waited for nearly four years and then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route."

The actor also shared about how Samisha was conceived after three attempts. Shilpa concluded by saying, "We had been trying for a second child for five years. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month."