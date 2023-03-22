Shilpa Shetty on Hungama 2, Nikamma box office failure: 'Once I finish my job as an actor, I forget about the film'

Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

In the last two years, Shilpa Shetty has appeared in two of the most criticised films - Hungama 2 in 2021 and Nikamma in 2022. Both movies were panned by audiences and critics. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on these two failures and said that she forgets about the film as soon as she finishes acting in it

When Shilpa was asked if she got affected by the extremely negative reviews of Hungama 2 and Nikamma, she told Hindustan Times, "I don’t think about it only. I just know that every film comes with its own destiny. And nobody came out saying that, ‘Oh, Shilpa was bad in the film’. As long as that doesn’t happen, I am fine. Also, once I finish my job as an actor, I forget about the film. I don’t take that onus or that pressure (of the box office result). You’ve delivered the child. Now whatever or however that child turns out to be, you’ve to accept it with all your heart and it still is your baby."

Shetty further called out the "keyboard warriors" trashing films on social media these days. "I take criticism on my chin. I’m someone who is constantly wanting to reinvent myself, be a better version as an actor and as a person. Some of these keyboard warriors are there because they are so unhappy in their lives that somewhere they want to give us also some unhappiness. Even to them I say, ‘Bring it on’. If that gives you happiness, I am even willing to take that in my stride," the actress continued.

The actress concluded that she pays attention to constructive criticism as she stated, "But, constructive criticism is something that I am always willing to pay attention to and work towards making myself better. It’s been really hard in these three decades, but to still be relevant is the biggest high. It’s a big tick on my check list, so I am happy with just that."



