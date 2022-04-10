Shilpa Shetty laughs at husband Raj Kundra's outfit to avoid paparazzi, netizen calls him 'sasta Deadpool'

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra's recent public appearances have given enough laughs to netizens, and now even the actress herself has chuckled at Raj's attempt to avoid the paparazzi. On Sunday afternoon, Shilpa, her sister Shamita and her mother were spotted at a multiplex. The lovely ladies posed for paps with smiles, and the photographers got a nice visual of the Shetty's.

Then, Raj arrived in a black hoodie jacket and a mirror-tinted face shield. As usual, Raj hurriedly stormed into the building, without posing for paps. Kundra took the lift to the cinema, and Shilpa Shetty was laughing at his attempt to escape lenses.

Even netizens took a pinch of Raj Kundra's latest look. One netizen commented, "Hahahaahh hiding face." While another netizen added, "Baat aisi h ki muh dikhane layaq nhi h na isi liye." A user commented, "He doesn’t really have a choice. He should make this look permanent." One user termed his look "Sasta #squidgame." While another one added, "Sasta Deadpool."

Previosuly, Raj Kundra took a cue from Kim Kardashian to completely cover his face in his jacket. He copied Kardashian’s look for Mer Gala 2021. However, he got brutally trolled for covering his face.

The video of Raj Kundra, who was covering his face, has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. However, in no time, the video went viral and netizens started dropping comments. One of the social media users wrote, “sie kaam karte hi q ho jo muh chupna pade.”

For the unversed, businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case, had talked about the case. Shilpa Shetty’s had husband issued a statement on a social media platform claiming that he has never been involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content in his life and called the entire episode as "witch hunt".