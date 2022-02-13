Shilpa Shetty Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty summoned over non-repayment of loan

An Andheri court has summoned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Shamita Shetty, and their mother Sunanda Shetty in connection with the non-repayment of a Rs 21 lakh loan. After a businessman filed a complaint alleging that they had not paid his loan, the trio was summoned. On February 28, Shamita, Shilpa, and Sunanda must appear in court. On Twitter, the news agency ANI confirmed the information.

Informing about the development, news agency ANI tweeted, “Andheri court issued summon to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty following a complaint by a businessman who has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them; court orders the three to appear on February 28”.

Mumbai | Andheri court issued summon to actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, her sister Shamita Shetty and mother Sunanda Shetty following a complaint by a businessman who has alleged non-repayment of Rs 21 lakhs loan by them; court orders the three to appear on February 28 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2022

Shilpa's late father Surendra Shetty, according to report in the Times of India, borrowed Rs 21 lakh from an automobile agency owner in 2015 and was supposed to pay it back in January 2017. He died, however, on October 11, 2016, without repaying the loan.

He claims that his daughters and wife were aware of the financial transactions but refused to repay the funds. According to reports, the money was borrowed at an annual interest rate of 18 percent.

Neither Shilpa nor Shamita have responded to the allegations.

Shilpa Shetty's currently is as a judge on the talent-based reality show 'India's Got Talent.' Shamita was most recently seen on Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 15’, where she came in third place.