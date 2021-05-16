It's 'love in the time of corona' for Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra, see cute photo

Earlier this month, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared the news of her whole family testing positive for coronavirus including parents-in-law, daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra, son Viaan Kundra, her mom and husband Raj Kundra. She also revealed that two of her staff members are also tested COVID-19 positive. Now, Shilpa took to her Instagram page and shared a cute photo with her husband Raj wherein they are divided by glass as the latter is still recovering.

The actor captioned the photo stating, "Love in the time of Corona! Corona Pyar hai #Nearlydone! Thank you all for your wishes, concern and prayers. #strong #positivevibes #gratitude #love #conquer #corona."

In a statement, Shilpa had earlier written, "The last 10 days have been difficult for us as a family. My parents-in-law tested positive for Covid-19, followed by Samisha, Viaan-Raj, my Mom, and lastly, Raj. They've all been in isolation in their rooms at home as per the official guidelines and have been following the doctor's advice. Two of our in-house staff members have also tested positive and they are being treated at a medical facility. By God's grace, everyone is on the road to recovery. My tests came back negative. All safety measures have been followed as per protocol, and we're grateful to the BMC & authorities for their prompt help & response."

Earlier in a video, Shilpa had revealed that she is in 'explicable pain' while seeing the rise in COVID-19 cases. She said, "I usually share information to motivate you to stay fit and healthy but today even I need Monday motivation and a lot of it because I am not okay. And I can't be, none of us is. We are experiencing this inexplicable pain, from all that is happening around us, and we are all expressing it very differently."