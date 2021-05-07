Shilpa Shetty Kundra's family including children Samisha and Viaan test positive for COVID; actor shares note

On Friday, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram handle to share that her family including her in-laws, children Viaan and Samisha and husband Raj Kundra had tested positive for COVID a few days back. Sharing an update about her health as well, Shilpa revealed that she had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

In her note, Shilpa said that the last 10 days have been very difficult for her entire family while adding that the members of her family -- Raj, Viaan and Samisha, and her in-laws, were all in isolation. She added that they have been following the doctor's advice and following official guidelines.

Shilpa also disclosed that two of her staff members too had tested positive for the novel virus and were being treated at a medical facility. Updating fans about her family's health, in her note, Shilpa further added that everyone was on the road to recovery.

She also thanked the authorities and BMC for their prompt help and response while adding that all safety measures have been followed as per protocol.

Lastly, she thanked her fans for their support and prayers and urged citizens to mask up, sanitize and to stay positive.

Take a look at Shilpa's post here:

Meanwhile, India on Friday recorded 414,433 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking its cumulative caseload to 21,485,285. This is the second consecutive day that India has registered over four lakh cases. In another new record, India reported 3,915 deaths in a single day. India now has 3.65 million active cases.

The top five states which have registered maximum COVID-19 cases are Maharashtra with 62,194 cases, followed by Karnataka with 49,058 cases, Kerala with 42,464 cases, Uttar Pradesh with 26,622 cases, and Tamil Nadu with 24,898 cases. About 49.55% of the new cases are reported from these five states, with Maharashtra alone responsible for 15.02% of the new cases.

Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (853), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 350 daily deaths.