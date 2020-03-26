Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrates 'first milestone' for baby Samiksha who is 'revered in Hinduism'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently shared an image of her with her family including Raj Kundra and Viaan Raj Kundra on both her sides. She is seen holding her baby Samiksha Shetty Kundra in her hands as she gets sandwiched between Raj and Viaan. Shilpa shared the image as Samiksha completed her first 'milestone' aka 40 days of being and got 'revered into Hinduism'.

Sharing the image of her, Raj, Viaan and Samiksha (who Shilpa hides in her arms), the actress wrote, "Samisha Shetty Kundra completes 40 days today. The first milestone for a mother and child, revered in Hinduism. Ideally, as a ritual we would have “stepped out of the house for the “FIRST” time and taken her to a temple for blessings, but as things stand today don’t have that option. Hence, will seek blessings at our mandir at home."

Shilpa wishes to take the lockdown on a positive note and promises to talk about things she is grateful for, for the next 20 days. "It only makes me realise that there are so many other things we should be grateful for even if some things don’t go as per plan. So, for the next 20 days, I’m going to document one thing that I’m grateful for EVERY DAY. Starting with TODAY, I’m so grateful for just having a healthy family by my side," shared Shilpa.

In fact the actress asked her fans also to join her and tell her the things they are grateful for by writing, "Let's use this time to thank the universe for all the wonderful things and daily manifest positivity in our lives. Do join me in this exercise stating what YOU are grateful for. Tell me in the comments below or post something on your handle. Love and Gratitude, SSK"

Shilpa and Raj welcomed Samiksha home on March 9. Talking about it to Mumbai Mirror, Shilpa said she had chosen the name Samiksha when she was 21-year-old. The parents welcomed the baby girl via surrogacy on February 15, 2020.