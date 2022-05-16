Headlines

R Balki reacts to failure of Ghoomer, says his film got 'smashed' due to Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: 'S**t luck happens...'

Assam CM Himanta Biswa discusses border dispute with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma

Amid Jawan's success, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki postponed? Here's what we know

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Seattle cop's joke after Indian student's demise sparks outrage

Special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years on first day of upcoming session

Special discussion on Parliament's journey of 75 years on first day of upcoming session

7 times Pooja Hegde broke the internet with her fashion statements

IPS Navjot Simi, IAS Tushar Singla's love story

Vegetarian foods rich in biotin (vitamin B7)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Former India star makes bold prediction about Virat Kohli ahead of Australia series | Asia Cup 2023

'Bambai Meri Jaan': Father-son conflict focus of Amazon Prime's Indian crime show

Record Alert! Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma become fastest pair to complete 5000 ODI runs | Asia Cup 2023

Welcome director Anees Bazmee reacts to Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor been replaced in Welcome 3: 'Inke bina main toh...'

Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty’s kids Viaan-Samisha do her makeup in adorable video, fans react

Shilpa Shetty is an active social media user who frequently uses her accounts to share adorable pictures of her loving family.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 17, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a devoted wife to Raj Kundra and a devoted mother to her two children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. Shilpa is an active social media user who frequently uses her accounts to share adorable pictures of her loving family.

Shilpa celebrated mother's day by posting a cute video of her children, Viaan and Samisha, on her Instagram account on April 10, 2022. Samisha may be seen holding her brother's head and kissing him in the footage. When questioned about her affection for her brother by a voice behind the camera, Samisha replied, "So much," with her arms extended to the two sides at most.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Babies Happy Mommy I celebrate being a Mother every Day An Ode to every Mom/Maa/Mumma/Aai/Amma/Bebe/Maaji/Ammi/Mummy… who works day & night to ensure her kids have the best life possible.”
 

Reacting to the video, fans dropped several emojis and called the trio 'adorable'.

Shilpa Shetty stated last week that she will be stepping away from social media and its monotony. Shilpa came back with a bang. She has now announced her return on social media, along with a trailer for her big-screen return, Nikamma.

A glimpse of Shilpa Shetty in a Wonder Woman avatar with electricity coursing through her and a sword in hand appears in the teaser video.

Posting to her social media she wrote, "Now we're talking In a brand new avatar! Who is the REAL ‘AVNI’???!! Do show some love & watch this space for more (Sound On) Remember tomorrow 17th May, launching the NIKAMMA trailer at 11:30 aa #Nikamma #Nikammagiri #SomethingNew #StayTuned"
 

Also read: KGF Chapter 2: Shilpa Shetty watches Yash's film with family, delivers his famous 'violence' dialogue

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa recently announced her upcoming film 'Sukhee' on March 1. Sharing the poster, Shilpa wrote, “Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms!”

