Shilpa Shetty’s kids Viaan-Samisha do her makeup in adorable video, fans react

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a devoted wife to Raj Kundra and a devoted mother to her two children, Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra. Shilpa is an active social media user who frequently uses her accounts to share adorable pictures of her loving family.

Shilpa celebrated mother's day by posting a cute video of her children, Viaan and Samisha, on her Instagram account on April 10, 2022. Samisha may be seen holding her brother's head and kissing him in the footage. When questioned about her affection for her brother by a voice behind the camera, Samisha replied, "So much," with her arms extended to the two sides at most.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy Babies Happy Mommy I celebrate being a Mother every Day An Ode to every Mom/Maa/Mumma/Aai/Amma/Bebe/Maaji/Ammi/Mummy… who works day & night to ensure her kids have the best life possible.”



Reacting to the video, fans dropped several emojis and called the trio 'adorable'.



Shilpa Shetty stated last week that she will be stepping away from social media and its monotony. Shilpa came back with a bang. She has now announced her return on social media, along with a trailer for her big-screen return, Nikamma.

A glimpse of Shilpa Shetty in a Wonder Woman avatar with electricity coursing through her and a sword in hand appears in the teaser video.

Posting to her social media she wrote, "Now we're talking In a brand new avatar! Who is the REAL ‘AVNI’???!! Do show some love & watch this space for more (Sound On) Remember tomorrow 17th May, launching the NIKAMMA trailer at 11:30 aa #Nikamma #Nikammagiri #SomethingNew #StayTuned"



Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa recently announced her upcoming film 'Sukhee' on March 1. Sharing the poster, Shilpa wrote, “Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms!”