Raj Kundra's old tweet on 'Porn vs Prostitution' goes VIRAL amid businessman's arrest in pornography case

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra's arrest in a case related to pornography sent shock waves across the country.

Raj was named as the 'key conspirator' in the case by the Mumbai Police, which said that there is enough evidence in this regard while adding an investigation is still underway.

Following his arrest in the soft pornography case, Raj Kundra started trending on social media and netizens slammed the businessman and his actress wife Shilpa Shetty, while some made fun of the entrepreneur's Twitter bio which reads, "Life is about making the right choices."

Amid Raj's arrest and Shilpa going incommunicado, a series of old tweets by the businessman talking about porn and prostitution have gone viral.

In March 2012, Raj Kundra had posted a tweet on the microblogging site Twitter which read, "Ok so here go's Porn Vs Prostitution. Why is it legal to pay someone for sex on camera? How is one different to the other??"

Another tweet on similar lines from May 2012 read, "India: Actors are playing cricket, Cricketers are playing politics, Politicians are watching porn and Porn stars are becoming actors....!"

Apart from the tweets, an old video of Raj Kundra being asked by Kapil Sharma on his comedy talk show 'The Kapil Sharma Show, about the businessman's source of income, and Shilpa and Raj's reaction to it has taken the internet by storm.

Also read Raj Kundra arrest SHOCKING details: Whatsapp chats reveal how money was minted through porn films

शिल्पा शेट्टी के पति राज कुंद्रा को क्राइम ब्रांच ने अश्लील फिल्में बनाने के आरोप मे किया गिरफ्तार. Finally everyone got the right answer of the question asked by kapil sharma on #TheKapilSharmaShow many years ago.#RajKundra #shilpashettykundra #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/TcMFujKiyu — Dessie Aussie (@DessieAussie) July 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police will produce Raj Kundra before a court this afternoon seeking his remand, official sources said.

The announcement on the shocking action of Raj's arrest was made by Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale himself, based on a case registered in February. Since then, Kundra, 46, - a British-Indian businessman - was under the scanner of the Crime Branch-CID before the police's dramatic move last night.

"A case was registered with the Crime Branch about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We've arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator," said Nagrale.

"We have sufficient evidence regarding this. Further investigation is in progress," the police chief added.