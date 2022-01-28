Raj Kundra’s Instagram profile gets a new look - See it here

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, appears to have decided to go off Instagram. His page has been altered to Binge By Bastian, which promotes a new restaurant that the couple co-owns.

“Modern American & South American bar & bistro by @bastianmumbai - Coming Soon!” the profile description read

The page's first post announced that the eatery would be opening shortly in Mumbai's Khar West neighbourhood.

Raj deactivated his Instagram account after being released on bail last year after being arrested in a pornography case. His posts had been erased when he returned to Instagram, and it now has a new look.

Raj was detained by the Mumbai Police in July of last year for allegedly creating pornographic films and broadcasting them using an app. He was charged under the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and the Information Technology Act, among other statutes. In September, he was granted bail.

Raj made a statement last month, describing the investigation against him as a "witch hunt" and denying any role in the creation and marketing of pornographic films. “After much contemplation, considering there are many misleading and irresponsible statements and articles floating around and my silence has been misconstrued for weakness. I would like to start by stating that I have NEVER been involved in the production and distribution of ‘pornography’ EVER in my life. The trolling, negativity and toxic public perception has been very debilitating. To set the record straight, I do not hide my face in shame, but wish that my privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued MEDIA TRIAL. My priority has always been my family, nothing else matters at this juncture,” he said.