BOLLYWOOD

Shilpa Shetty grilled by Mumbai police for over 4 hours in Rs 60 crore alleged fraud case, her husband Raj Kundra to be...

According to an EOW officer, the police visited Shilpa Shetty’s residence to conduct the interrogation. During the questioning, the actress provided details to the police regarding the alleged transactions that took place in the bank account of her advertising company.

IANS

Updated : Oct 07, 2025, 11:42 AM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Bollywood actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty has recorded her statement with Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) over the fraud of Rs 60 crore. An official from the Mumbai Police said that Shilpa was questioned for about 4.5 hours, during which her statement was recorded.

According to an EOW officer, the police visited Shilpa’s residence to conduct the interrogation. During the questioning, Shilpa provided details to the police regarding the alleged transactions that took place in the bank account of her advertising company. During the inquiry, Shilpa also handed over several documents to the police, which are currently being verified.

In September, the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai police recorded the statement of Shilpa’s husband, Raj Kundra, in a Rs 60 crore alleged fraud case. Mumbai Police at that time had shared an update in the case and stated, “Investigations are going on against actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in an alleged fraud case of Rs. 60 crore. A summons was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police to Raj Kundra. He was asked to appear before the police for the investigation.”

They further stated that the police have recorded his statements in the case. Additionally, they said that Raj Kundra will be summoned again by the Mumbai Police next week for the next round of interrogation.

For the unversed, businessman Deepak Kothari has alleged that Shilpa and Raj conspired to cheat him of more than 60 crores. He claimed that the money given in the name of business expansion between 2015 and 2023 was actually squandered on personal expenses.

Later, Raj claimed that part of the Rs 60 crore fraud amount paid to actresses Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia as fees.

According to sources at that time, Raj reportedly claimed that a portion of the money in question was paid as fees to Bipasha and Neha. However, during the five-hour-long interrogation, he reportedly remained silent on several crucial points, prompting the EOW to plan further rounds of questioning. Reports said that investigators have also found that funds were directly transferred from the company’s accounts into the accounts of four actresses, including Shilpa Shetty, Bipasha Basu, and Neha Dhupia. In addition, transactions were traced to Balaji Entertainment.

