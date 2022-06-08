Shilpa Shetty gets mercilessly trolled for her 'birthday surprise,' netizens say 'farji crowd'

Shilpa Shetty

Actress and entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty turned a year younger on Wednesday, and her fans gathered around her house to celebrate the special day. The actress saw the fan craze, and she waved at them. Well, this fan moment was captured by the paparazzi, and this lead the netizens to troll the birthday girl.

Let's watch the video first

As soon as the video got surfaced online, netizens were quick enough to pass their judgement. A majority of users called it 'paid activity' and they called it a planned stunt. A user said, "Surprise from PR team." Another user asserted, "paid promotion." One of the users further asserted, "She wants to be like srk or Salman Fans gathering outside." While Shilpa was waving her fans, a personal videographer was already capturing the activity. This was also caught by netizens, and they trolled her over that. A netizen asserted, "And a photographer was already ready to take pictures of this "surprise". Another netizen added, "Surprise!!! With a photograph just behind her hahahaha Anything for publicity really." A netizen added, "Sab ko ek ek vada pao milega." One of the user mocked it saying, "Hahahahahaha.... So mch farji in single pic... Farji acting(over) farji crowd farji pap..."

After witnessing such a scenario, Shilpa laughed with joy, and she even stepped out of her house to celebrate her birthday with well-wishers.

Let's watch her birthday celebration

On the work front, Shilpa will next be seen in Nikkama with Abhimanyu Dasani. She will also make her debut in OTT with Rohit Shetty's maiden action series Indian Police Force with Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi.