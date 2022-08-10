Shilpa Shetty gets injured on the sets of Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force, shares pic with witty caption

Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

On Wednesday, August 10, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram and dropped a happy picture with her fractured leg. The actress was shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop series Indian Police Force, which is headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, where she injured her leg.

Along with the photo, the actress, who was last seen in Nikamma, wrote, "They said, Roll camera action - "break a leg!" I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I'll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega. Prayers always work. With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra."

In the picture, the 47-year-old actress can be seen sitting in a wheelchair, showing off her fractured left leg and her cute smile. Shilpa donned a white top under a blue denim jacket, paired up with blue pants. Soon after Shilpa shared the post, fans swamped the comment section wishing speed recovery to the actress.

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra commented, "Get well soon" followed by a heart-eye emoticon. Shilpa's younger sister Shamita Shetty wrote, "My munki strongest" followed by three red heart emojis. Rapper Badshah, and actresses Gauahar Khan and Esha Gupta also wished for the actress to get well soon in the comments section.

Earlier this week, the Baazigar actress shared a behind-the-lens video from the sets of her upcoming web series where she can be seen shooting for a grilling action sequence with director Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra. Vivek Oberoi is also a part of the show which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video India.

With Indian Police Force, the filmmaker has extended his cop universe consisting of Singham aka Ajay Devgn, Simmba aka Ranveer Singh, and Sooryavanshi aka Akshay Kumar to the digital world. And it will be interesting to see if the three male leads also make an appearance in the OTT show.