Shilpa Shetty, who is currently enjoying her birthday vacation in Croatia with husband Raj Kundra and family, found herself in the spotlight for an unexpected reason.

A video recently went viral on social media, appearing to show Shilpa and her team in a heated exchange with a young foreigner, drawing widespread attention online. Shilpa Shetty is currently in the Hvar Islands of Croatia, marking her 50th birthday with a family getaway. However, the celebration has been clouded by controversy after a video surfaced online, reportedly capturing a dispute between her family and a foreigner at a restaurant.

The video, shared on Instagram by a user named maddythecricketer, appears to show Shilpa Shetty and her family in a verbal spat with a young foreign woman. According to the post, the incident took place on June 9, when the woman, who was dining nearby, politely asked the group to lower their voices. However, the situation reportedly escalated when Shilpa’s husband, Raj Kundra, took offense and replied, “You don’t know who we are.”

Although Shilpa Shetty and her family are not clearly visible in the video, the footage captures a commotion outside the restaurant, with raised voices and a small crowd gathering—suggesting a tense moment. In the clip, a woman can be heard saying, “Don’t talk to us, we don’t want to hear you.” While some believe it might be Shilpa, others think it could be her sister, Shamita Shetty. The exact identity of the speaker remains unclear.

The same Instagram handle, maddythecricketer, also shared a photo of Shilpa Shetty dressed in a white outfit, reportedly taken just before the incident. Since being posted, the video has been gaining significant attention online and has sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms.

Social media users have been quick to react to the viral video, with many criticizing the behavior seen in the clip. One comment read, “It doesn't matter whether you are on foreign soil or in India… you have to maintain some decorum. Everyone is there to enjoy, paying the same bill, and deserves the peaceful ambience they paid for.” Another user wrote, “Yet another example that money doesn’t buy class.”

Others also pointed out the importance of public manners, with one saying, “Being a star doesn’t give you the right to talk loudly in public. This is bad etiquette.”

While many criticized the incident, some social media users came to Shilpa Shetty’s defense. One user wrote, “Shilpa Shetty is a very nice person. Just look at how she handled herself with dignity on Big Brother despite being bullied by foreigners. Just because she’s a celebrity doesn’t mean she’s at fault—both sides should be heard.” Another added, “Can’t even see Shilpa Shetty in the video,” pointing out the lack of clear visual evidence linking her directly to the argument.

Shilpa Shetty celebrated her 50th birthday on June 8 in Croatia, surrounded by her family and close friends. The next day, she shared a series of photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the joyful celebrations. In her caption, she wrote, “…and it was a BLAST!! Surrounded by unconditional love. @onlyrajkundra you are a star. Only gratitude in my heart for you, for the surprises and for all the memories.”