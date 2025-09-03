Shilpa Shetty gets emotional as her iconic Bandra restaurant is set to close permanently this Thursday: 'End of an era as we...'

Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke, Reliance Group to pack Rs 180000000000 deal with...amid Russian oil purchase challenges
BOLLYWOOD
The actress recently took to her Instagram, and shared a long note notifying her followers about the shutting down of the Bastion Bandra facility.
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her family seem to be going through a rough patch. After the allegations of financial fraud against the actress and her husband Raj Kundra, the actress is now shutting down one of her iconic restaurants in Mumbai.
She wrote, “This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai's most iconic destinations - BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city's nightlife now takes its final bow”.
She further mentioned, “To honour this legendary space, we're curating a very special evening for our closest patrons - a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences”.
Bastion Bandra is co-owned by actress Shilpa Shetty and restaurateur Ranjit Bindra. It first opened in 2016 before relocating and reopening in Bandra in 2023. The restaurant is known for its artistic decor.
Earlier, Shilpa and Raj Kundra were booked by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for allegedly defrauding a Mumbai-based businessman of INR 60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal linked to their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.
According to Mumbai Police, businessman Deepak Kothari has accused the couple of jointly cheating him of more than INR 60 crore. He alleged that the money, given between 2015 and 2023 in the name of business expansion, was instead used for personal expenses. The investigation has now been handed over to the EOW.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)