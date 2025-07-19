Shilpa Shetty dodges Marathi-Hindi language row, viral video leaves internet divided: 'Me Maharashtra chi...'

Shilpa Shetty finally breaks her silence on Marathi-Hindi row at KD – The Devil teaser launch, refuses to be dragged into controversy.

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra addressed the ongoing Marathi-Hindi language debate during the teaser launch of her upcoming film KD – The Devil. While choosing not to dive into the controversy, she made it clear that her roots lie in Maharashtra.

Speaking at the event, Shilpa said, "Me Maharashtra chi mulgi aaahe. Aaj humlog baat karre hain KD ke baare mein. Toh KD se hatke abhi aap kisi controversy mein jana chahte hain toh hum uska badhaawa nahi karenge. Yeh picture already ek multi-lingual hain, isko hum marathi mei bhi dub kar sakte hain."

(“I’m a girl from Maharashtra. Today, we’re here to talk about KD. If you want to bring in any controversy beyond KD, we won’t promote that. This film is already multilingual, and we can dub it in Marathi too.”)

With this, the actress took a firm yet diplomatic stand, celebrating her identity while steering clear of the ongoing political and cultural debate surrounding language in Maharashtra. However, the viral video of her response has left the internet divided.

Meanwhile, Ashutosh Rana recently addressed the ongoing language row in Maharashtra while promoting his upcoming film Heer Express. The actor offered his personal view on the debate, saying that language should never be a reason for "conflict." Addressing a media event, Rana said he believes that language is a way to communicate and connect, not something to fight over.

The War actor said, "Mera personal jo maanna hai, woh yeh hai ki bhasha jo hoti hai, woh samvaad ka vishay hoti hai; bhasha kabhi bhi vivaad ka vishay nahin hoti. Toh Bharatvarsh jo hai, woh itna paripakv aur itna adbhut desh hai, jahan par isne saari cheezon ko sweekar kiya hai aur samvaad mein vishwas rakhta hai. Bharat kabhi bhi vivaad mein vishwas nahin rakhta. (My personal belief is that language is always a subject of communication, never a subject of conflict. That’s why our country, India, is such a mature and wonderful place, where it has accepted everything and believes in dialogue and trust. India has never believed in conflict.)"

Their remarks come amid growing tensions over the three-language policy that has sparked a political row in Maharashtra in recent days. In recent developments, tensions have escalated between the Marathi and Hindi-speaking communities in the Mira-Bhayandar region. These circumstances have prompted extensive protests and marches, fostering a climate of stress and animosity in the area.