Shilpa Shetty breaks silence over Rs 1.5 crore cheating case against her and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has finally addressed the Rs 1.51 crore cheating case filed by a businessman against her and Raj Kundra, alleging cheating and forgery. She issued an official comment on the matter on Twitter, dismissing any such conduct by the couple.

The statement reads, “Woke up to an FIR registered in Raj and my name! Shocked! To set the record straight, SFL fitness, a venture run by Kashiff Khan. He had taken naming rights of brand SFL to open SFL fitness gyms around the country. All deals were struck by him and he was signatory in banking and day-to-day affairs. We are not aware of his transactions nor have we received a single rupee from him for the same. All franchisee’s dealth directly with Kashiff. The company closed in 2014 and was entirely handled by Kashiff Khan.”

“I have worked very hard over the last 28 years. And it pains me to see that my name and reputation is getting damaged and dragged so loosely. To get eyeballs. My rights as a law abiding proud citizen in India should be protected. With gratitude. Shilpa Shetty Kundra (sic)”, she added.

A businessman has filed a cheating and forgery complaint against the pair, according to a Times Now article, and has demanded Rs 1.51 crore from them. Shilpa and Raj founded a fitness business, which is the subject of the case. The businessman accused the couple of obtaining money for the company from investors all around the country, and when he requested his Rs 1.51 crore back, the couple allegedly threatened him.