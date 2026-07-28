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Shilpa Shetty breaks her silence on viral reservation statement: 'Shocked, malicious garbage'

Shilpa Shetty dismissed a viral AI-generated post falsely attributed to her, calling it "completely fabricated" and urging people not to fall for fake news.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 01:21 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Shilpa Shetty breaks her silence on viral reservation statement: 'Shocked, malicious garbage'
Image credit: Instagram
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Actress Shilpa Shetty has rubbished a viral social media post that falsely attributed a controversial statement on reservation to her. Calling the screenshot fake, the actress urged people not to believe or circulate misleading content.

The viral screenshot, designed to resemble an Instagram Story, claimed: "Don't touch reservation. Let general category doctors treat only general category patients and let everyone else treat only patients from their own caste. Do this for a few years, and people will start asking to end caste-based reservation themselves. You can't get skill through reservation."

As the post gained traction online, Shilpa took to social media to deny having shared any such statement.

"I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation falsely attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage. Do not fall for this fake news!" she wrote on Tuesday.

Although the screenshot closely resembled her official Instagram account with a similar profile picture and layout, it was not genuine and is being widely circulated as an AI-generated fake.

This is not the first such incident involving a celebrity. Earlier, actor Vijay Varma was also forced to deny a fake post on reservation that was falsely attributed to him.

Responding to the viral screenshot, Vijay wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "I never posted this. This is all false." He later shared the image again, adding, "I never posted this. This is not my story."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in the Kannada film KD: The Devil, alongside Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.

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