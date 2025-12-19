Shilpa Shetty breaks silence after she, Raj Kundra are booked for cheating in Rs 60 crore fraud case: 'Mischievous attempt to...'

Reacting to the Section 420 charges being levied against her and Raj Kundra in Rs 60 crore fraud case, Shilpa Shetty said, "Such unwarranted allegations not only misrepresent facts but also result in a woman's dignity, integrity, and reputation being unfairly trampled upon in the public domain."

Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra are being investigated in a Rs 60-crore fraud case based on a complaint filed by a businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that the couple duped him in a loan-cum-investment deal when Shetty and Kundra were directors of now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform.

When the case was filed, it was registered under section 406 of the IPC (punishment for criminal breach of trust), and after the investigation, section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) has been added recently in December. The celebrity couple were booked under the IPC as the case was filed before the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) came into force on July 1, 2024. Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing is probing the case.

Now, Shilpa has issued a statement after these fresh charges have been levied against her and Raj. She has stated that she has been unfairly named in the matter and maintained that her role with the concerned company was limited and non-operational."I am deeply saddened by the baseless attempt to link my name to this matter. My association with the company was strictly in a non-executive capacity, with no role in its operations, finances, decision-making, or any signing authority. In fact, like several other public figures, I had endorsed certain products for the home shopping channel, in a professional capacity, for which payments due to me remain outstanding", the Baazigar actress said.

Shetty further alleged that her family had loaned a substantial amount to the company adding that nearly Rs 20 crore was extended as a loan and that the amount remains "unpaid" as she added, "I want to put it on record that almost Rs 20 crore has been loaned to the company by us as a family, and the said amount remains unpaid. The mischievous attempt to impute criminal liability on me, particularly after an unexplained delay of nearly nine years, is legally unsustainable and contrary to settled principles of law."

"Despite these facts, my name continues to be unnecessarily dragged into the proceedings, which is both distressing and unjustified. Such unwarranted allegations not only misrepresent facts but also result in a woman's dignity, integrity, and reputation being unfairly trampled upon in the public domain. With a quashing petition already filed before the Honourable Bombay High Court, I have complete faith in the judicial process and will be seeking appropriate legal remedies to protect my rights and reputation. I respectfully request the media to take note of these facts and report responsibly by verifying the truthfulness of facts", Shetty concluded.

