Shilpa Shetty announces her next movie 'Sukhee', shares poster

Shilpa Shetty is on a roll this year! After announcing her radio show 'Shape Of You,' the actress has again captured our attention, and how! Well, much to everyone's attention, the OG star has unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film, Sukhee.

Starring in ‘Sukhee’, Shilpa Shetty looks ravishing in the picture! Holding various household items in her hands and dreaming wild, the poster gives us a glimpse of the actress' character in the film.

While sharing the exciting news, Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms!”

One of the fans wrote, “ery excited for your new project.” The second one mentioned, “

Super se bhi upr mam.” The third one wrote, “What's it ? Series ? Music video ?.”

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series, Sukhee is directed by Sonal Joshi. Headlining the entire project on her shoulder alone, Shilpa Shetty would essay a never-seen-before character in the film.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is the host of a new show called Shape of You, which will debut on Filmy Mirchi's YouTube channel soon. Celebrities will speak about their mental and physical transformations, as well as all things fitness, in each episode of the show. One of the first guests on the show is Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress was seen having a good time with Shilpa in a bodycon blue dress. Shilpa and Jacqueline twerk to a popular Instagram reel music in a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently judging the ninth season of talent-based reality show 'India's Got Talent' on Sony Entertainment Television. Her co-judges in the show are actress-politician Kirron Kher, rapper Baadshah, and lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Shilpa Shetty made her Bollywood debut in 1993 with the film ‘Baazigar’. She has also appeared in films like ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Phir Milenge’, ‘Life In A... Metro’, and ‘Hungama 2’. Shilpa