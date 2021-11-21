Shilpa Shetty and ‘sonshine’ Viaan's Sunday is all about 'masking and basking', see pic

Shilpa Shetty is an actress who enjoys her life no matter what, as evidenced by her Instagram pictures. The actress is always active on social media, sharing photos from her trips, Sunday binges, and peaceful Sunday afternoons with her kids. She shared a cute photo of herself and her son Viaan wearing a facemask and making a silly face as they smiled for the camera on her Instagram account today.

Shilpa Shetty is seen posing with her son Viaan in what looks to be her bathroom in the photo. The actress is dressed in a dark brown bathrobe with a beige hairband on her head. Viaan is sporting a marvel t-shirt and the same beige hairband as the rest of the cast. Both mother and her son are seen posing for the camera while wearing a face mask and making a silly face.

Here is the pic-

Shilpa Shetty was recently in Dharamshala with her family on vacation. We even observed her husband, Raj Kundra, leave the house for the first time in a long time to accompany her to a temple.

Shilpa was last seen in ‘Hungama 2’ on the work front. Along with Shilpa, the film featured Paresh Rawal and Meezaan Jafri. She was also a member of the S’uper Dancer Chapter 4’ judges' panel, with Geeta Kapur and Anurag Basu. She will now be on the ‘India's Got Talent’ judges' panel.