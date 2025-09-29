Shilpa Rao pays tribute to Zubeen Garg with live rendition of Ya Ali at Ziro Festival, video goes viral - Watch

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Presentation ceremony delayed after India win record-extending 9th title – Here’s why
BOLLYWOOD
Playback singer Shilpa Rao, who recently bagged the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer for singing Chaleya in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, paid a tribute to the late singer Zubeen Garg. The singer performed at the Ziro Festival in Arunachal Pradesh, and crooned the song Ya Ali from Gangster. She sang the song in downtempo, and with more ethereal expression.
The moment was a fitting tribute to the late singing legend, who was known for his humanitarian work for not just Assam but the entire North East India. The singer passed away on September 19, 2025 in Singapore during a swimming mishap. The cause of his death is being ascertained as a case of accidental drowning.
Zubeen was not just a singer but a cultural icon of Assam and India. He made his foray in mainstream music in 1990, and soon became a favourite of the masses in Assam. He soon turned towards Hindi film music at the dawn of the millennium. He gained wider recognition with Ya Ali from Gangster. The song became an instant chartbuster.
In a career spanning more than 3 decades, Zubeen sang close to 38,000 songs across all the major languages of India, a feat that only a few could achieve in the field of music. His funeral saw more than a million people in attendance, making it the fourth largest gathering in the history of mankind.
