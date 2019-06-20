Shilpa Rao, Anoushka Shankar team up for a single

Shilpa Rao, who most recently sang the title track of Kalank, has collaborated with sitar player and composer Anoushka Shankar for a single. The Bollywood playback singer tells us that the idea for it came up when the two artistes caught up last year and shared their respective music with each other.

“Things finally materialised this year and Anoushka sent me her song that she had been working on. Shirin Anandita, who’s a dear friend, wrote the lyrics and we decided to record the number,” Shilpa says about the yet-untitled single that they may drop a couple of months later.

The Jaaveda Zindagi hitmaker attended the YPO (Young Presidents’ Organization) event in Manchester (alongside Pakistani artiste Momina Mustehsan) where she spoke about her life as well as musical journey. “Post the event, Anoushka and I decided to record the song in London, which is my maiden recording there,” Shilpa reveals. It turned out to be an all-girls collaboration, from the sound engineer to musicians (including cellist Ayanna Witter) as well as the lyricist. “I’m super excited about this collaboration and can’t wait for my fans to hear it,” Shilpa concludes.