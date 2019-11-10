Shikhar Dhawan takes up #BalaChallenge but Bhuvneshwar's comment wins the day

Akshay Kumar had challenged various personalities before his movie Housefull 4's release. The challenge was called #BalaChallenge where these celebrities had to pretend they are Bala and either dance on Shaitaan Ka Saala or basically be Bala.

Shikhar Dhawan, who took up the challenge, showed traits of Bala in between shots. He actually turns into Bala once the bell rings. The batsman actually nails the challenge and how! He is seen talking to Khaleed Ahmed but every time Yuzvendra Chahal rings the bell, Shikhar turns into Bala. Sharing the video, Shikhar wrote, "Bala ke side effects."

See the video here:

More than the video, however, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had an epic comment to it. "Bhulne k acting k kya zarurt wo to natural talent hai," wrote Bhuvneshwar on the post. All other cricketers showered love and praises on Shikhar Dhawan's post.

See it here:

Housefull 4 has released in theatres and the movie is a hit so far, within two weeks of its release. The movie, also starring Bobby Deol, Ritieish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde, is currently facing some competition with Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam starrer Bala.