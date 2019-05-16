Shiddat: Diana Penty, Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina's film to go on floors in September

Dinesh Vijan's next a love story

Filmmaker Dinesh Vijan on Thursday announced his next home production film titled Shiddat, a love story, which stars Diana Penty, Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal and Mohit Raina. Vijan, who has three hits - Hindi Medium, Stree and Luka Chuppi to his credit as a producer, is backing the love story called Shiddat: Journey beyond Love.

"In our day and age where love is taken so lightly, it's difficult to imagine the lengths people would go to for it. 'Shiddat' is a not only a story about love but the distance one travels for it. The passion that overcomes maybe all senses or logic to do things that you wouldn't usually imagine, the belief in something with all your heart and the drive to achieve it - that's 'Shiddat'," Dinesh Vijan said in a statement.

In the film, Radhika stars opposite Sunny, while Mohit will be paired opposite Diana. To be directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film will go on floors in September.

The story has been written by Sridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan, with dialogues by Rattan. The film will be shot across Punjab, Paris and London.