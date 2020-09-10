Shibani Dandekar takes dig at Ankita Lokhande for her open letter; deems her 'princess of patriarchy'

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Rhea Chakraborty's good friend Shibani Dandekar, on Thursday morning, took a dig at Ankita Lokhande after she posted an open letter yesterday on her social media explaining her stand on Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe and Rhea's arrest by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with the drugs in the case.

Following the letter, Shibani called out Ankita and deemed her as a "princess of patriarchy" while suggesting that she hasn't dealt with her relationship issues with Sushant. She also added that the actress has played a "major role in this 'witch-hunt'."

Shibani wrote, "Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this 'witch-hunt' and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart (?) than you."

Check out her deleted Instagram story here.

Replying to another comment on her Twitter account, Shibani said, "This woman clearly wants her 2 seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted because she has had never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant.. she has been the driving force behind this and she needs to be called out!"

For the uninformed, the backlash for Ankita came just a little while after she posted an open letter and wrote, "When she very well knew about his mental state by publicly stating that he was in depression. Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs? How is that going to help?"

Check out her post here.

She added, "His condition would deteriorate to a level that would make a man take the action that SSR has allegedly taken. She was the closest person to him at that time. On one hand, she says she was coordinating with all the doctors for his betterment of health on request of SSR, and on the other hand, she was coordinating drug logistics for him."