Shibani Dandekar reveals she was called 'gold digger', trolled with 'love jihad' comments for dating Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar agreed that she was massively trolled for dating Farhan Akhtar, and said, "The truth of the matter is he comes from a Muslim home or a Muslim background, and I do come from a Hindu home, and we got married."

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been together for seven years. The couple got married in 2022, and they are living in their love paradise. However, the initial years of their relationship were a bit rough. Shibani had to face trolls, and she along with Farhan opened up about the negativity they faced.

While appearing in Rhea Chakraborty's podcast Chapter 2, Shibani talked about getting trolled on social media when she began dating Farhan. Shibani said that when she started her relationship with Farhan, she used to hear ‘love jihad’ and ‘gold-digger’ comments. "These were the two main things that people used to say to me. What am I supposed to do with that? Say it (shrugs). I'm not going to cry myself to sleep just because people are saying these things. I'm not a gold-digger. The truth of the matter is he comes from a Muslim home or a Muslim background, and I do come from a Hindu home, and we got married and we're very happy with our marriage. That's the reality of our situation. So you can say whatever you want about us. It is what it is,” Shibani said.

Farhan also voiced Shibani's support, and said that if the intention is to hurt, then why should someone take it seriously? "There are times where they'll write, say the review of a film, and a film they may have or may not have liked. That review, we could learn something from it, if it's written about the film. ‘These were the points in the film that were weak. These performances could’ve been better for this reason.' You know what I mean? If that was written, no matter how much effort you put into the film, or how protective you are of the film, if the intention is well-meaning, you will read it with an open mind."



He continued, "If the intention is to tear it down because everyone is doing it for example… you can't hide that stuff. The gaze is very obvious. The intent is, even if ‘I don’t like what you're wearing in this photograph' but if it's written in a way that you feel, ‘Ya, maybe you’re right,' you won't have that reaction. It's just the intention." On the work front, Farhan will star in 120 Bahadur, and direct Don 3. On the other side, Shibani will be seen in Dabba Cartel.

