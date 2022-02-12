Shibani Dandekar drops hint about wedding with Farhan Akhtar- Check out

Actor-singer Shibani Dandekar on Saturday took to Instagram and dropped a hint at her upcoming rumoured wedding with Farhan Akhtar. She shared a picture I which she can be seen sleeping on a couch.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Exhausted but Excited!” Her caption excited her fans. However, Gaurav Kapoor, cricket presenter, commented, “I am excited to be exhausted next weekend.” One of the fans wrote, “That’s the best state: When your body asks for rest, but your mind/soul is still awake and all ready.”

Take a look:

However, Javed confirmed the wedding by saying that yes the wedding is taking place and the preparations are being done by the wedding planners.

Opening up about the guest list, Javed Akhtar said that taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that they cannot host anything on a large scale. So, they are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair.

He also said that invitation cards have not been sent yet. The legend was asked about welcoming Shibani Dandekar into the family. To which he said that she is a very nice girl and the family likse her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating for almost three years and have finally chosen to tie the knot this month. They've been giving fans relationship goals with their PDA moments since they made it official.

On the work front, With the film ‘Jee Le Zaraa’, Farhan would be returning to the director’s chair. Apart from donning the director`s hat, he has also written the script with Zoya and Reema Kagti. The film will go on floors in 2022.