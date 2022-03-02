Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on pregnancy rumours after viral photos with husband Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar recently tied the knot on February 19 in a private ceremony at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khanda. After some photo sparked rumours that the couple might be expecting their first child, Shibani has dismissed the rumours in her own style.





Pune-born Shibani, who acted in the 2015 film 'Roy', starring Ranbir Kapoor, was raised in Australia and Africa. She is a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model, reality show regular and one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.