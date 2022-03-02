Search icon
Shibani Dandekar breaks silence on pregnancy rumours after viral photos with husband Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar has finally opened up about the speculations that the newly wedded couple might be expecting their first child.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar recently tied the knot on February 19 in a private ceremony at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khanda. After some photo sparked rumours that the couple might be expecting their first child, Shibani has dismissed the rumours in her own style.

Shibani-rumour

Pune-born Shibani, who acted in the 2015 film 'Roy', starring Ranbir Kapoor, was raised in Australia and Africa. She is a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model, reality show regular and one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

