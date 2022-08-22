Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reunite for Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy?

Rumoured couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are said to be reuniting on the big screen with a romantic comedy. Read on to know the details.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 08:25 PM IST

Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reunite for Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy?
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani/File photo

After their beautiful chemistry in the 2021 war drama Shershaah in which Sidharth Malhotra portrayed the late Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani portrayed his love interest Dimple Cheema, the rumoured lovebirds will be reuniting again for a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

A source close to the filmmaker told Pinkvilla, "The yet untitled rom-com will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The filmmaker had a detailed meeting with Sid and Kiara recently, and the duo has agreed in principle to be a part of Shashank’s rom-com. The paperwork is still remaining, but if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors by the end of this year."

It is being said that Shashank's recently announced actioner Screw Dheela with Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna has been put on hold because of budget issues. Apart from directing the two films in the Dulhania series, the filmmaker also helmed the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles.

READ | Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra admits his relationship with Kiara Advani, says 'good to know...'

Meanwhile, apart from this upcoming film,  the two actors have interesting films in their kitty. Sidharth will be seen next in the spy thriller Mission Majnu which also marks the Bollywood debut of South sensation Rashmika Mandanna, an action franchise Yodha and comedy Thank God in his pipeline.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara will be seen in Shashank's romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She is also the leading lady in the yet untitled film RC15 with the Telugu superstar Ram Charan. The big-budget film is being directed by Shankar of Enthiran, 2.0, and Indian fame.

It is also being said that both Mission Majnu and Govinda Naam Mera will now be released directly on the streaming platforms seeing the huge losses incurred by the biggies such as Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan at the box office.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sikh woman kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan; community reaches out to MEA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.