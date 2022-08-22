Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reunite for Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy?

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani/File photo

After their beautiful chemistry in the 2021 war drama Shershaah in which Sidharth Malhotra portrayed the late Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani portrayed his love interest Dimple Cheema, the rumoured lovebirds will be reuniting again for a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar.

A source close to the filmmaker told Pinkvilla, "The yet untitled rom-com will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The filmmaker had a detailed meeting with Sid and Kiara recently, and the duo has agreed in principle to be a part of Shashank’s rom-com. The paperwork is still remaining, but if all goes as planned, the film will go on floors by the end of this year."

It is being said that Shashank's recently announced actioner Screw Dheela with Tiger Shroff and Rashmika Mandanna has been put on hold because of budget issues. Apart from directing the two films in the Dulhania series, the filmmaker also helmed the Hindi adaptation of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak starring Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in the leading roles.



Meanwhile, apart from this upcoming film, the two actors have interesting films in their kitty. Sidharth will be seen next in the spy thriller Mission Majnu which also marks the Bollywood debut of South sensation Rashmika Mandanna, an action franchise Yodha and comedy Thank God in his pipeline.

After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and JugJugg Jeeyo, Kiara will be seen in Shashank's romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She is also the leading lady in the yet untitled film RC15 with the Telugu superstar Ram Charan. The big-budget film is being directed by Shankar of Enthiran, 2.0, and Indian fame.

It is also being said that both Mission Majnu and Govinda Naam Mera will now be released directly on the streaming platforms seeing the huge losses incurred by the biggies such as Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan at the box office.