Shershaah star Kiara Advani is a daddy's princess, see her adorable throwback picture

Kiara Advani has charmed her fans again, not with her film, but with her social media post. The Kabir Singh actress shared a collage of pictures where baby Kiara is posing with her father and a grown-up glam doll posing in smiles with her daddy cool. Kiara shared this moment on her Instagram stories and proudly captioned it saying, "Daddy's girl forever."

Here's the picture

Kiara loves to entertain her fans with such adorable throwback moments. Last year during Children's Day, Kiara shared a short video where we can see little Kiara enjoying her playtime and posing like a doll with her mother. Kiara shared the video saying, "Always keep the child in you alive. #HappyChildrensDay Ps:- Thankyou to my fan clubs for always making the coolest edits, love this one."

Here's the post

On the show Social Media Star, Kiara Advani discussed her 'complicated' family background with Ashish Chanchalani and Janice Sequiera. Saaed Jaffrey and Ashok Kumar, two veteran actors, are connected to Kiara. However, the connection is not completely straight. Kiara said, “Basically, my grandfather got married and my nani–who he got remarried to, is the daughter of Ashok Kumar. So by marriage, I am related to Ashok Kumar. My grandfather’s brother is Saeed Jaffrey. But the sad part is, I have never met either of them. I got to know more about them, once I started telling my parents that I wanted to get into films.”

Kiara said that she was never exposed to any film business stories as a child. She said that her parents were childhood acquaintances with two actors she had never met... with exception of Juhi aunty (Juhi Chawla), a childhood acquaintance of her father's. Responding to this, Janice said, “You just called her Juhi aunty!”

Kiara responded, “I don’t think she will kill me. She was the only person I met. She is very grounded. I never felt that she was a huge film star, and she was just like my parent’s friends. We would meet at birthday parties. I would be dancing and choreographing dances with her kids. I was one of those kids. All of them would be my backup dancers. That would be the extent of the filminess.”

On the work front, Kiara will soon be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor.