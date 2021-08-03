'Shershaah': Sidharth Malhotra shares inspiring BTS video of his transformation to play Captain Vikram Batra in film

Headlines

Wordle 822 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 19

Ind vs Aus: How India can surpass Pakistan in Australia series to claim No.1 ODI spot

Atlee wants to take Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan to Oscars, says ‘If everything falls in place…’

DNA Explainer: What is women's reservation bill, and why it is in news?

MoS Prahlad Patel says Cabinet clears women's reservation bill, deletes post later

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Wordle 822 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 19

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Ind vs Aus: How India can surpass Pakistan in Australia series to claim No.1 ODI spot

Countries with reservation for women in parliament

10 reasons why you should eat corn (Bhutta)

7 Chemicals that are harmful for hairs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Rana Daggubati says due to film festivals like Jio MAMI, indie filmmakers no longer 'struggle to reach an audience'

Nayanthara shares mushy pictures kissing husband Vignesh Shivan on his birthday: ‘There’s no one like you'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Shershaah': Sidharth Malhotra shares inspiring BTS video of his transformation to play Captain Vikram Batra in film

The BTS video takes a deep dive into the real-to-reel transformation for Sidharth Malhotra and the entire team of 'Shershaah'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 03, 2021, 09:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Adapting a real-life inspirational story on the big screen always takes a herculean effort by the cast and crew. And when it comes to playing the role of the protagonist, the lead actor always has his work cut out. Amazon Prime Video today released the BTS video from their upcoming film ‘Shershaah’ based on the inspiring true story of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC). 

The video takes a deep dive into the real-to-reel transformation for Sidharth Malhotra and the entire team of the upcoming film. Be it visiting the Batra family in getting to know the legend better, the intensive army training, hearing fascinating anecdotes, and being trained by Colonel Sanjeev Jamwal, who was posted with Captain Vikram Batra, Siddharth had to pick up each character trait and follow it to the T. It was blood, sweat & tears that went into making ‘Shershaah’ roar and the wait to witness this epic movie is just a few days away.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, ‘Shershaah’ is inspired by the life of Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) and stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead along with Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar, and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles. 

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the team of ‘Shershaah’ flew to Kargil to launch the trailer of ‘Shershaah’. While sharing the trailer on his Instagram, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Shershaah trailer Captain Vikram Batra reporting on duty! The wait is finally over, I’m honoured to present to you the legendary story of our Kargil War Hero.”

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah will premiere across 240 countries and territories on 12th August 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ind vs Aus: How India can surpass Pakistan in Australia series to claim No.1 ODI spot

Meet pharma billionaire who runs Rs 63,357 core company, his net worth is...

iOS 17 India roll out begins today: List of Apple iPhones that will get the latest update

Wordle 822 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 19

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma becomes 9th Indian to play 250 ODI matches, on the cusp of achieving multiple records

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

AP Dhillon parties with rumoured girlfriend Banita Sandhu, Malaika Arora, Nysa Devgan, Orry, Harnaaz Sandhu, Badshah

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE