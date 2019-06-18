Headlines

Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to head to Kargil to shoot for the Vikram Batra biopic

The first schedule of Shershaah has already been wrapped up in Chandigarh..

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 18, 2019, 08:12 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Shershaah has recently gone on floors and the duo has already completed shooting for the first schedule of the film in Chandigarh, which was followed by a short schedule in Dharamshala. Now, as per the latest reports, both Sidharth and Kiara will now head to Kargil for the next leg of shooting for the film. 

A report on Mumbai Mirror suggests that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be heading to Kargil for the next schedule of Shershaah. The actors will also celebrate the Kargil Vijay Diwas on June 26. While Sidharth is said to bestaying in Kargil for about a month, Kiara will reportedly return after shooting for her portions. 

As quoted by the tabloid, "Sidharth and Kiara will kick off the shoot after the celebrations and will also spend some time with the soldiers. While Sidharth will stay on for at least a month to film war sequences, Kiara’s portions will be wrapped up earlier.” Since it would be the 20th anniversary of the Kargil War, it's going to be one memorable occasion for all. 

For those who've come in late, Shershaah is the much anticipated biopic of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra, who fought for India, against Pakistani in the 1999 Kargil War. Batra was posthumously awarded with the Paramvir Chakra. While Sidharth will be seen essaying Batra, Kiara will be playing his girlfriend Dimple Cheema in the film. 

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Shershaah is to hit the theatres by 2020. 

