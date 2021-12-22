'Shershaah' couple Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to make their relationship official next year?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appeared together in one of the most appreciated films this year, 'Shershaah'. The biographical film based on the life of Kargil hero Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra featured Sidharth as the war hero and Kiara as his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Their chemistry was loved by the masses and the classes.

Sidharth and Kiara are also rumoured to be dating each other. Though the actors have not officially confirmed their relationship, they are often spotted together by the paparazzi. Now, as per a Bollywood Life report, the stars will make their relationship public next year. A source was quoted saying this to the media portal, "While their relationship is still at a nascent stage for them to decide to get married, we all know what happened on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal love story. How they left us all surprised. Sidharth and Kiara may pull off a similar stunt."

The report also states another source informing that their parents have met each other. It added that the two might not tie the knot next year, but they will make their relationship official.

On Tuesday night itself, Kiara was spotted outside Sidharth's home in Mumbai. Check out the pictures here:











(Image source: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, the two actors will be seen in interesting films next year. While Sidharth has a spy thriller 'Mission Majnu', an action franchise 'Yodha' and comedy 'Thank God' with him, Kiara will feature in horror comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', family drama 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' and romantic comedy 'Govinda Naam Mera' in 2022.