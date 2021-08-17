'Shershaah' actor Sidharth Malhotra opens up on his feelings for Kiara Advani, reveals what they 'connect on'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been receiving immense praise for their portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema in the recently released film ‘Shershaah’. It was the first time that the actors were working together on a movie and there has been chatter in the town that Sidharth and Kiara are dating each other.

The two haven’t officially confirmed it but are all praise for each other. In a recent interview, Sidharth spoke about his relationship with Kiara and commended her dedication as an actor. Sidharth also revealed one common thing that both the actors connect on.

While speaking to ETimes, he said, “This was our first time working together; we met a couple of years ago for the film. Before that, I had met her during the screening, and on the sets of ‘Lust Stories’ that she did with Karan Johar. We were so eager to get her on board for Dimple’s role because we felt that she has a great sense of earnestness and honesty as an actor which I really admire about her. She gives a sense of purity. On the sets, too, she is instinctive; I would want to do more takes, but she would be okay with it”.

He added, “I think even personally, there is a sense of regularness to her, which we both connect on. I am a boy who is from Delhi and I am not connected to the industry per se, but now have been here for many years. She has been working for a couple of years as well. We both have lives away from the industry and that is something that we connect on and cherish. Sometimes you get so embroiled in all these things that you forget to have a regular life. I think both of us have regular lives and that’s what we connect on.”

A few days ago, in a conversation with ETimes, Kiara called Sidharth one of her closest friends in the industry. She said, “As a co-star, Sidharth is extremely driven and focused. He loves to prep a lot and does a lot of readings. That’s very similar to the way I like to work on a film. So, in that sense, we got along very well. As a friend, I’d say he is one of my closest friends in the industry. I think, even as a friend, he’s full of life and always fun to be around.”