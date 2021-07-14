'Sherni' star Sharat Saxena says 'good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan'

Senior actor Sharat Saxena who was recently seen in Vidya Balan starrer 'Sherni', opened up about the film industry being a 'young people's industry' where the old are not required.

Sharat, who is an active Instagram user, has appeared in innumerable films including hits like 'Baghban', 'Krrish', 'Mr India' to name a few. He has had a career spanning decades in the film industry. But sadly, the actor recently shared a bulked up photo of himself on his social media handle stating that he is still trying to be 'someone'.

In his latest interview with Rediff, Sharat said that all good roles written for senior actors are offered to Amitabh Bachchan, while the leftovers are given to people like him. "The film industry is a young people's industry, old people are not required here. Unfortunately, we are not dying away. We are still alive and we still want to work. How many roles do you think are written for old people in this industry? All the good roles written for old people go to Amitabh Bachchan. Whatever scrapings are left is dished out to people like me. And we refuse them most of the time. So the amount of work that a person like me can do is almost zero," he said.

Sharat also stated that due to fewer roles being written for the senior actors and even lesser roles coming his way, he tries to keep himself in shape o as to look young. "So at the age of 71, I work out for two hours every day so that I can beat the sh*t out of these 25-year-old guys. So that I look like a tough man. I colour my hair and moustache black. You have seen me in Sherni. I am 71 years old, but I have to make myself look 50-55. Otherwise, I'll get no work," he said.

In his interview, Sharat also mentioned that while he does not have to work, he isn't cut out for retired life and enjoys being in front of the camera.