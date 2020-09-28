Sherlyn Chopra extends support to Payal Ghosh in #MeToo against Anurag Kashyap

After Kangana Ranaut, Sherlyn Chopra has extended her support to Payal Ghosh over #MeToo on Anurag Kashyap

Sherlyn Chopra has extended her support to actor Payal Ghosh, who has accused Anurag Kashyap of 'forcing himself' on her. Payal Ghosh's #MeToo received support from actor Kangana Ranaut previously.

Sherlyn tweeted, "Dear @iampayalghosh, pls understand that u r not alone in this fight. All those who value truthfulness and integrity r with u. They say - why did Payal take 5 years to lodge a complaint. Well, it takes a lot of bravery, resilience n grit to disclose such experiences. It's not easy."

She further shared, "It's ridiculous to argue that a woman must report an untoward incident as and when it happens. Does reporting the matter years later make the truth untrue?? I thank @KanganaTeam for encouraging us to speak the truth and not feel intimidated by the high and mighty.. #TruthMatters"

I thank @KanganaTeam for encouraging us to speak the truth and not feel intimidated by the high and mighty..#TruthMatters https://t.co/xrp674Am89 — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) September 27, 2020

Payal Gosh also tweeted to Sherlyn Chopra thanking her for her support. The tweet was also liked by Kangana Ranaut.

Payal had lodged a complaint against Anurag Kashyap at Versova police station. She accused film maker Anurag Kashyap of sexual exploitation. Kashyap and his lawyer responded to the allegations, but there has been no further update in the case yet.