Sherlyn Chopra, Poonam Pandey get big relief in Raj Kundra porn films case - know details

Several names attached to Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra’s porn racket case have been under the radar of the Mumbai Police. The Bombay High Court has granted a big relief to Poonam Pandey and Sherlyn Chopra in a pornography case.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday (July 27) ordered that no stern action will be taken against Poonam and Sherlyn till September 20. Both the actresses had filed a petition for anticipatory bail.

Sherlyn was also summoned by Mumbai Crime Branch’s property cell on Monday (July 26) to record her statement in the case. On Sunday (July 25), three persons including ‘Gandii Baat’ actress Gehana Vasisth were summoned by the Crime Branch for questioning.

Last week, in a video, Sherlyn had revealed that she was the first person to give a neutral statement to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell, earlier this year. She also added that she was the one who had informed the cyber cell about Armsprime, the company linked to Raj Kundra in the porn case.

On July 21, Poonam Pandey claimed Raj Kundra, upon a contractual disagreement in 2019, leaked her number along with a message that said "I will strip for you". Poonam had also made a statement that following the disagreement, her number and some images were leaked. This resulted in her getting calls that were derogatory in nature. Poonam also said that she had to go into hiding.

The Crime Branch on July 24 also raided Shilpa Shetty’s Juhu residence. Police sources told ANI that the the ‘Hungama 2’ actress and Raj had a huge argument when the Crime Branch raided their home, following which the actress broke down in tears saying she was unaware of her husband’s actions.

Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe on Tuesday (July 27) were sent to judicial custody of 14 days. Kundra was arrested by the police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.