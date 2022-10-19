Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Sherlyn Chopra files Police complaint against MeToo accused Sajid Khan

Sherlyn Chopra, on Wednesday, filed a police complaint against Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan and accused him of sexual harassment.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

Sherlyn Chopra files Police complaint against MeToo accused Sajid Khan
File Photo

Filmmaker Sajid Khan found himself in the middle of controversies when the #MeToo movement was at its peak in the year 2018. Several Bollywood actresses and celebs accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment.

On Wednesday, Sherlyn Chopra was spotted at Mumbai Police station. While speaking to the media, the actress said that she filed a police complaint against the Bigg Boss 16 contestant. She has been requesting Bigg Boss makers to eliminate him, but there is no response.  The actress also mentioned that she requested union minister Anurag Thakur to stop Bigg Boss 16 telecast.

Watch video:

Earlier, Sherlyn Chopra shared her experience of how Sajid Khan abused her and asked the show's host Salman Khan to take a stand. Calling him a 'molester', the actress told FilmiBeat, "When I had visited Sajid at his house for a story narration, he had flashed his private part at me and asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I would like to enter the house of Big Boss and give Sajid the rating that he had sought so desperately from me! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester!".

Asking the Sultan actor to take a stand, she added, "If Sajid would have molested a girl close to or known to Salman Khan, would he have allowed the molester to enter into the house of Big Boss??? What about the pain & sorrow of all those women who have dared to share on public platforms about their dreadful, shocking experiences with Sajid. It's high time that Salman sir takes a stand against molesters and scumbags. What's the point in being a Bhai-jaan just for name's sake?".

READ | Bigg Boss 16: Neha Bhasin takes indirect dig at makers for roping in Sajid Khan in Salman Khan's show

The model and actress had herself participated in the third season of Bigg Boss or Bigg Boss 3 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. She could survive in the house for only four weeks. The actress has appeared in multiple films such as Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, Raqeeb, and Dil Bole Hadippa! among others.

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: Ek Villian Returns, Sita Ramam, Duranga, Cuttputlli, OTT releases to binge-watch
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in sequin saree, Alia Bhatt flaunts her baby bump in sheer pink top
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Gurmeet Choudhary, Mika Singh bid goodbye to Bappa during Ganpati Visarjan
World Photography Day 2022: Amazon offers sale up to 65% on cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods and more
Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: Indian players who have scored centuries across all 3 formats
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow: Class 7 girl raped by 20-year-old Instagram friend in Lohia Park, accused arrested in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.