Sherlyn Chopra files Police complaint against MeToo accused Sajid Khan

Filmmaker Sajid Khan found himself in the middle of controversies when the #MeToo movement was at its peak in the year 2018. Several Bollywood actresses and celebs accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment.

On Wednesday, Sherlyn Chopra was spotted at Mumbai Police station. While speaking to the media, the actress said that she filed a police complaint against the Bigg Boss 16 contestant. She has been requesting Bigg Boss makers to eliminate him, but there is no response. The actress also mentioned that she requested union minister Anurag Thakur to stop Bigg Boss 16 telecast.

Earlier, Sherlyn Chopra shared her experience of how Sajid Khan abused her and asked the show's host Salman Khan to take a stand. Calling him a 'molester', the actress told FilmiBeat, "When I had visited Sajid at his house for a story narration, he had flashed his private part at me and asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I would like to enter the house of Big Boss and give Sajid the rating that he had sought so desperately from me! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester!".

Asking the Sultan actor to take a stand, she added, "If Sajid would have molested a girl close to or known to Salman Khan, would he have allowed the molester to enter into the house of Big Boss??? What about the pain & sorrow of all those women who have dared to share on public platforms about their dreadful, shocking experiences with Sajid. It's high time that Salman sir takes a stand against molesters and scumbags. What's the point in being a Bhai-jaan just for name's sake?".



The model and actress had herself participated in the third season of Bigg Boss or Bigg Boss 3 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. She could survive in the house for only four weeks. The actress has appeared in multiple films such as Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, Raqeeb, and Dil Bole Hadippa! among others.