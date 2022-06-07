Sherdil: KK's first song after death titled Dhoop Paani Bahne De releases, fans react

KK/Instagram

The Sherdil producers have published its first song, as well as the first song by KK since his death in Kolkata last week. The song, titled Dhoop Paani Bahne De, was penned by Gulzar and composed by Shantanu Moitra.

Pankaj is shown travelling through the wilderness in the video for the song. Neeraj Kabi and Sayani Gupta also appear in the video. Pankaj and Neeraj are seen eating a dinner in the woods. Fans responded strongly to hearing KK's voice for the first time after his death. One wrote, "Can't control my tears while listening,"





Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, had several heart blockages and he could have been saved if CPR was administered on time, a doctor who conducted the autopsy said on Thursday. As per the report of PTI, KK died on Tuesday night due to a massive cardiac arrest after a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.



"He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," the medical practitioner told PTI on condition of anonymity. The artiste could have been saved if someone had administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately after he fell unconscious, the doctor said.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death and started an investigation. The vocalist, who is known for his versatility, has sung in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali. Initial hits such as Pyaar Ke Pal and Yaaron made KK popular among the youths of the country. As a playback singer, he has recorded Bollywood numbers such as Ankhon Mein Teri (Om Shanti Om), Zara Sa (Jannat), Khuda Jaane (Bachna Ae Hasino) and Tadap Tadap (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).