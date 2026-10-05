FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Shekhar Suman REACTS to Sanjay Dutt getting trolled after his show, defends actor: 'Zabardasti kisi ko penalize, malign karna' | Exclusive

Shekhar Suman REACTS to Sanjay Dutt getting trolled after his show | Exclusive

IndiGo raises fuel charges on domestic, international flights from Oct 6; Check impact on ticket prices

IndiGo raises fuel charges on domestic, international flights from Oct 6

Bizarre Decision In Cricket Explained: Ball goes for six, lands in stands, batter gets five runs

Bizarre Cricket Rule Explained: Six in stands given as four runs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Shekhar Suman REACTS to Sanjay Dutt getting trolled after his show, defends actor: 'Zabardasti kisi ko penalize, malign karna' | Exclusive

Sanjay Dutt is currently facing heat for his remark on the lack of peace in the nation at Shekhar Tonite. The host of the show, and Sanju's close friend, Shekhar Suman shares his reaction to the controversy.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 05, 2026, 02:19 PM IST

Shekhar Suman REACTS to Sanjay Dutt getting trolled after his show, defends actor: 'Zabardasti kisi ko penalize, malign karna' | Exclusive
Shekhar Suman with Sanjay Dutt (Image source: Screengrab)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor, filmmaker, and host Shekhar Suman reacted to Sanjay Dutt facing backlash for making a heartfelt confession on his chat show, Shekhar Tonite. For the unversed, at Shekhar Tonite's latest episode, Sanjay Dutt stated that he doesn't feel peace in India and prays to the Lord for it to prevail. Soon, the clip from the episode went viral, and netizens started trolling him brutally. The backlash became so severe that Sanju had to issue a statement on social media, explaining that he never intended to hurt anyone's feelings. Now, Shekhar Suman speaks to Zee exclusively and shares his take on the whole controversy.

What Sanjay said is true, but badly misinterpreted: Shekhar Suman

When asked to share his thoughts on Sanjay getting trolled for his statement, Shekhar said, "Bilkul galat hai. Woh toh bilkul hi innocent statment tha. Aur sach bhi hai. Matlab unka kehna tha ki aaj kal jo mahaul hai, itne protest ho rahe hain. Ladai jhagde, maar-peet, goliyaan chal rahi hain. Agar metro ka darwaza nahi khola toh stab kar rahe hain. Road rage itna badh gaya hai. News channel pe log ladh rahe hain. Woh usse pareshaan tha." Shekhar added that not only in India, but even the world is lacking peace, and added, "Aur ek sidhi si baat kahi ki woh peace nazar nahi aa raha, jo humare desh mein hua karta tha. Desh kya poore vishwa main aisa nahi ho raha. Ladai chal rahi hai. Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Israel. Woh usse thoda pareshan nazar aaye, aur Shiv se yeh prathna ki humare desh mein aisa na ho."

Sanjay is not saying that he's feeling unsafe in India: Shekhar Suman 

Shekhar further defended his friend and clarified that his statement came out of utmost care for unity and love. He said, "Logon ne aisa todh marod diya hai, zabardasti usko gunhegaar saabit karne ki chakar mein. Woh thodi yeh keh raha hai ki main unsafe feel kar raha hu. Main desh chhod raha hu. Yeh baatein kahin nahi unhone. Woh bahut hi positive insaan hai. Deshbhakt hai. Shiv bhakt hai. Bahut pyaar se dil se baat ki ki woh peace chaiye apne desh mein. Zara si bhi hinsa nahi honi chaiye desh mein. Sahi baat hai hum sab peace ke liye pray karte hai."

He made a mistake, and paid for it. Why penalise him? Shekhar Suman

The Tridev actor strongly opposed the nasty remarks and added, "Yeh zabardasti kisi ko penalize aur malign karna, yeh kitni galat baat hai. Kis baat ka itna gussa kar rahe hai. Bechara itna dil ka acha insaan hai. I have known him for years. Unse galti hui, unhone mana. Uski saza kaati. Woh maanta ki mujhse itni badi galti hui. Aur usne itni badi saza bhi toh bhugti, aur kaha, 'If I've done anything wrong, I must be punished,' and he was." The actor continued, "Uske baad woh is desh mein rehta hai, kadr karta hai, constitution ko respect karta hai. Achi films kar raha hai, mehnat kar raha hai. Kya galat kaha usne? Peace chaiye hum sabko." Calling it 'sensationalism ka chalan,' Shekhar added, "Kisi bhi cheez ko bina context ke nikalo aur rai ka pahad bana do, aur logon ko badnaam karo." 

Shekhar Suman hits back at anti-Modi allegations

Realising the backlash Sanju got, Shekhar agreed that celebs would refrain from commenting on issues, due to its after-effects. The host also reflected on netizens calling his show 'anti-Modi', and hit back strongly, saying, "Log yeh bhi kehte hain ki mera show anti-government hai, anti-Modi hai. Bilkul nahi hai. We are the centre. Jab (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji ki sarkar thi, tabhi we asked questions. Jab Manmohan Singh ji ki sarkar thi, tabhi humne sawaal puche, aur hum poori respect ke saath sambodit karte hain. We never disrespect anyone." He concluded, saying, "Ab itna taanz toh sehna padega. You have to keep your critics close."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Shekhar Suman REACTS to Sanjay Dutt getting trolled after his show, defends actor: 'Zabardasti kisi ko penalize, malign karna' | Exclusive
Shekhar Suman REACTS to Sanjay Dutt getting trolled after his show | Exclusive
IndiGo raises fuel charges on domestic, international flights from Oct 6; Check impact on ticket prices
IndiGo raises fuel charges on domestic, international flights from Oct 6
'Bordering on sexual assault': Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence on AI-morphed Chuttamalle video; thanks Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Vijay
'Bordering on sexual assault': Janhvi Kapoor on AI-morphed Chuttamalle video
Will CEC Gyanesh Kumar be suspended? SC to decide after it finds lack of unanimity in decisions; issues notice to ECI
Will CEC Kumar be suspended? SC to decide after it finds lack of unanimity
Trump confuses India with Brazil, claims 125 million voted in ‘presidential election’
Trump confuses India with Brazil, claims 125 million voted in ‘presidential elec
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement