Shekhar Suman REACTS to Sanjay Dutt getting trolled after his show, defends actor: 'Zabardasti kisi ko penalize, malign karna' | Exclusive

Sanjay Dutt is currently facing heat for his remark on the lack of peace in the nation at Shekhar Tonite. The host of the show, and Sanju's close friend, Shekhar Suman shares his reaction to the controversy.

Actor, filmmaker, and host Shekhar Suman reacted to Sanjay Dutt facing backlash for making a heartfelt confession on his chat show, Shekhar Tonite. For the unversed, at Shekhar Tonite's latest episode, Sanjay Dutt stated that he doesn't feel peace in India and prays to the Lord for it to prevail. Soon, the clip from the episode went viral, and netizens started trolling him brutally. The backlash became so severe that Sanju had to issue a statement on social media, explaining that he never intended to hurt anyone's feelings. Now, Shekhar Suman speaks to Zee exclusively and shares his take on the whole controversy.

What Sanjay said is true, but badly misinterpreted: Shekhar Suman

When asked to share his thoughts on Sanjay getting trolled for his statement, Shekhar said, "Bilkul galat hai. Woh toh bilkul hi innocent statment tha. Aur sach bhi hai. Matlab unka kehna tha ki aaj kal jo mahaul hai, itne protest ho rahe hain. Ladai jhagde, maar-peet, goliyaan chal rahi hain. Agar metro ka darwaza nahi khola toh stab kar rahe hain. Road rage itna badh gaya hai. News channel pe log ladh rahe hain. Woh usse pareshaan tha." Shekhar added that not only in India, but even the world is lacking peace, and added, "Aur ek sidhi si baat kahi ki woh peace nazar nahi aa raha, jo humare desh mein hua karta tha. Desh kya poore vishwa main aisa nahi ho raha. Ladai chal rahi hai. Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Israel. Woh usse thoda pareshan nazar aaye, aur Shiv se yeh prathna ki humare desh mein aisa na ho."

Sanjay is not saying that he's feeling unsafe in India: Shekhar Suman

Shekhar further defended his friend and clarified that his statement came out of utmost care for unity and love. He said, "Logon ne aisa todh marod diya hai, zabardasti usko gunhegaar saabit karne ki chakar mein. Woh thodi yeh keh raha hai ki main unsafe feel kar raha hu. Main desh chhod raha hu. Yeh baatein kahin nahi unhone. Woh bahut hi positive insaan hai. Deshbhakt hai. Shiv bhakt hai. Bahut pyaar se dil se baat ki ki woh peace chaiye apne desh mein. Zara si bhi hinsa nahi honi chaiye desh mein. Sahi baat hai hum sab peace ke liye pray karte hai."

He made a mistake, and paid for it. Why penalise him? Shekhar Suman

The Tridev actor strongly opposed the nasty remarks and added, "Yeh zabardasti kisi ko penalize aur malign karna, yeh kitni galat baat hai. Kis baat ka itna gussa kar rahe hai. Bechara itna dil ka acha insaan hai. I have known him for years. Unse galti hui, unhone mana. Uski saza kaati. Woh maanta ki mujhse itni badi galti hui. Aur usne itni badi saza bhi toh bhugti, aur kaha, 'If I've done anything wrong, I must be punished,' and he was." The actor continued, "Uske baad woh is desh mein rehta hai, kadr karta hai, constitution ko respect karta hai. Achi films kar raha hai, mehnat kar raha hai. Kya galat kaha usne? Peace chaiye hum sabko." Calling it 'sensationalism ka chalan,' Shekhar added, "Kisi bhi cheez ko bina context ke nikalo aur rai ka pahad bana do, aur logon ko badnaam karo."

Shekhar Suman hits back at anti-Modi allegations

Realising the backlash Sanju got, Shekhar agreed that celebs would refrain from commenting on issues, due to its after-effects. The host also reflected on netizens calling his show 'anti-Modi', and hit back strongly, saying, "Log yeh bhi kehte hain ki mera show anti-government hai, anti-Modi hai. Bilkul nahi hai. We are the centre. Jab (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji ki sarkar thi, tabhi we asked questions. Jab Manmohan Singh ji ki sarkar thi, tabhi humne sawaal puche, aur hum poori respect ke saath sambodit karte hain. We never disrespect anyone." He concluded, saying, "Ab itna taanz toh sehna padega. You have to keep your critics close."