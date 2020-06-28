Shekhar Suman going to Bihar to meet Sushant Singh Rajput's father, CM Nitish Kumar to press for CBI enquiry

Sushant Singh Rajput's death caused a stir in the whole country with many people claiming that Sushant did not commit suicide but was "murdered". Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case which has caused an uproar on social media.

There are several people who are asking for a CBI inquiry into his death including Shekhar Suman, as cops are seeing if there was any professional rivalry that caused the young actor a lot of mental turmoil. Today, Shekhar took to his Twitter account and said that he was going to Patna to pat a visit to Sushant's father KK Singh.

He further added that he would meet Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and request him to press for a CBI Enquiry. Apart from Shekhar, several other stars nad politicians including Roopa Ganguly, Manoj Tiwary, and others are also asking for a CBI probe.

A few days ago, the veteran actor had launched a forum called 'Justice For Sushant' with the goal of pressurizing a CBI inquiry into the suicide case. The actor also mentioned that the forum would be a fight against the mafias in the industry.

He had tweeted, "Im forming a Forum called #justiceforSushantforum.where i implore just about ev one to pressurize the govt to launch a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death,raise their voices against this kind of tyranny n gangism and tear down the mafias.i solicit your support." Sushant did not leave behind a suicide note, which has led to further investigation by Mumbai Police. His close friend Rhea Chakraborty was called in for interrogation on June 18.