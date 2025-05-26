Shekhar Kapur directed Mr. India off a script by veteran screenwriting duo Salim-Javed. It was their last film together before they parted ways. The superhero film starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri in the leading roles.

The science fiction film Mr. India recently clocked 38 years of its release, and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has revealed after all these years as to how he mounted such an aspirational and a timeless film. The director shared that in addition to the titular character, there was an invisible person on the sets of the film. Turns out, it was the child in him that shaped the contours of Mr. India, and helped him deliver a film for the ages.

On Monday, the director took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film. The monochromatic picture with a magenta spill shows Anil Kapoor posing with the kids in the film. Shekhar also penned a long note in the caption as he shared how he preserved the kid in him, and that he always sought the feedback of that child in him to make the film palatable to the child audience.

He wrote, "Mr India was not the only 'invisible' person on the set. There was a an 11 year old kid constantly with me, that no one else could see, except me. I called him 'mini me' for he was my alter ego as an 11 year old. With the curiosity, enthusiasm, restlessness, and attention span of an 11 year old. After every shot I would turn to 'mini me' and ask for approval, and unless I saw the joy or emotion or excitement on 'mini me's face, I would re-conceive the shot. I guess that’s why Mr India still lives and still feels fresh and youthful, it’s because 'mini me' hasn’t grown a day older, and is still dancing joyfully in every frame."

Shekhar directed Mr. India off a script by veteran screenwriting duo Salim-Javed. It was their last film together before they parted ways. The film told the story of Arun Verma (Anil Kapoor), a street violinist and philanthropist who rents an old house to take care of orphans, and how he becomes invisible Mr India to counter Mogambo (Amrish Puri), a criminal whose goal is to conquer India. (With inputs from IANS)

READ | Mukul Dev was thrown out of this film, was asked to return Rs 50000 signing amount, was replaced by star kid, movie became massive hit