Shekhar Kapur reveals title and storyline of Masoom sequel, read to know more

Shekhar Kapur has revealed key details about Masoom sequel

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has shared modre details about his planned sequel to his1983 film Masoom.The film, revered as a classic was based on Eric Segal's novel Man, Woman, and Child. The filmmaker has been meaning to make a sequel to it for years now. In a recent interview, he shared the film's title and key plot points.

Shekhar shared some details about what to expect from the storyline of the movie as well as its title. The sequel will be called, Masoom…The New Generation. As per recent updates by Shekhar, the movie will be based on an elderly couple, their crumbling house, and their experiences with generational change.

The 77-year-old director told Variety, “When you talk to people about home, the first thing they say is that it is property, it is real estate and the second thing they say is ‘What’s it worth?’ The real estate value of your house becomes much more important than what the essential idea for a home is. And home is, what is it? It is memories – people growing up, the walls have memories, and the sofa where you sit down is a memory. Everything is a memory. So I’m taking that fundamental idea of what is home."

The classic Masoom which was released in 1983, starred Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah playing the characters of husband and wife. The roles of the couple’s daughters were played by Aradhana Srivastav and Urmila Matondkar. The movie takes a different turn when the man's son from his affair arrives at their home. The son’s role was played by Jugal Hansraj.

Shekhar Kapur also added that he wants to make a simple story with complexity. He stated, “I was looking to do a film that I could go back to being naive, almost, because Masoom was from somebody who’d never made a film before, didn’t know how to make a film, went in and made a film, had nothing, no technical competence or experience or skill to fall back on – so just fell back on telling a real human story... Whenever I look back, and even when I look at What’s Love Got to Do with It?, I realize what I was doing then and I’m doing now is making all characters very human, because that’s how I see them – very human. So Masoom is the way of going back to just making the stories of the simplicity of being human and the complexity of being human but staying human and the story being human."