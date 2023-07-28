Headlines

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Shekhar Kapur opens up about filming 'toughest scene' in Anil Kapoor's Mr India, says it was shot without green screen

Director Shekhar Kapur revealed how difficult was it to shoot Anil Kapoor's Mr. India when they didn't have green screen technology.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 03:14 PM IST

Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, Amrish Puri-starrer superhero drama, Mr. India (1987) was considered a pathbreaking film, and it is also considered as a milestone, for popularising the superhero genre in Bollywood. The film was loaded with practical effects, and the director, Shekhar Kapur, revealed how difficult was it to execute the concept in the era where there was no green screen or advanced level of special effects. 

On Friday, Shekhar Kapur spilt the beans about the making of Mr. India. A netizen captured a video of the Anil Kapoor-starrer being played on television. In the movie scene, Arun Kumar (Anil) experiences the power of the invisibility bracelet for the first time and tests the special power by going invisible and coming back multiple times.

The internet user shared the scene on his Twitter account and tagged Shekhar and Anil in the caption. Appreciating the film, the netizen wrote, "Watching again & again. My all-time favourite movie.@AnilKapoor @shekharkapur." His tweet got 19 likes, one retweet, and one quote tweet by Kapur himself. 

Shekhar took his tweet and shared the challenges he and his team faced while shooting the particular sequence. He wrote, "This was perhaps the toughest scene to shoot in Mr India. We did not then have Green Screen technology which is so common now. This was shot by masking part of the lens of the camera, then rolling back the film negative precisely and masking a different part of the lens. Five times!" 

Released on 25 May 1987, Mr. India emerged as a commercial success and became the second highest-grossing film of the year at the Indian box office after Dharmendra-starrer in Anil Sharma's directorial Hukumat. The movie was remade in Tamil as En Rathathin Rathame (1989) and Kannada as Jai Karnataka (1989). Mr India also stars Annu Kapoor, Ajit Vachani, late-actor Satish Kaushik, with Aftab Shivdasani and Ahmed Khan as child artists. 

