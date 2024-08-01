Shekhar Home trailer: Desi 'Sherlock Holmes' Kay Kay Menon, 'Dr. Watson' Ranvir Shorey unravel mysterious crimes

The official trailer of Shekhar Home was dropped on JioCinema, giving it a glimpse of desi 'Sherlock Holmes'.

Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey are all set to bring the desi 'Sherlock Holmes' with the detective drama series, Shekhar Home. On Thursday, JioCinema dropped the trailer giving a riveting glimpse into the world of Shekhar (Kay Kay Menon), who unravels the web of crime and mystery with his unmatched detective brilliance.

The show also has an ensemble cast of Ranvir Shorey, Rasika Dugal and Kirti Kulhari in key roles, Shekhar Home is an original work of fiction, inspired by literary works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle which are in the public domain. The 6-episode series is produced by BBC Studios Productions India and directed by Rohan Sippy and Srijit Mukherjee.

Set in the early 1990s in the tranquil town of Lonpur, Bengal, the show is an ode to times when technology was unheard of, and human intelligence was the only thing one could rely on. Kay Kay Menon essays the titular role of Shekhar Home, who is both eccentric and brilliant. Fate makes him cross paths with Jayvrat Sahni, a middle-aged bachelor, played by Ranvir Shorey, who goes on to become an unexpected ally, and together, they embark on a journey of solving mysteries across East India.

Speaking about his role, Kay Kay Menon said, "Shekhar’s character took me back to the good old days. I re-lived the memories of the time when social media was not even a thing. After reading the script and analysing this role, I was drawn to the complexity of unravelling mysteries. The series isn't just about solving crimes—it's also about exploring human nature in all its aspects- from love and loyalty to betrayal and deceit. Playing Shekhar was a pure delight. I’m excited to bring Shekhar to all of you.”

Kirti Kulhari said, “Shekhar Home is one of those rare scripts that grab hold of you from the very first read—you instantly know you must be a part of it. It seamlessly blends mystery with humour, creating a narrative that resonates across a wide spectrum of audiences." Shekhar Home will be streaming on JioCinema on August 14.

Read: This Ajay Devgn flop marked Sridevi's comeback in movies, had 10 stars, was inspired by real-life crime, earned...